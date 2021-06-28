By Damali Mukhaye

The release of the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results hangs in balance as the Covid-19 pandemic bites hard.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) was planning to release the PLE exam results this week and those for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) next month.

However, the 42-day lockdown imposed by president Museveni on June 18 has left the board’s staff charged with the responsibility of final verification of the results stranded at home.

The UNEB spokesperson, Jenipher Kalule says the whole process has been disrupted by the lockdown and it is now not clear when the results will be released.

Over 700,000 pupils sat for Primary Leaving Examinations this year.