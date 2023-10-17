The Democratic Party (DP) has tasked the Uganda Nation Examination Board – UNEB to ensure the safety of examinations in a bid to avoid disappointing parents.

Yesterday, the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams started in all the schools across the country and will be followed by the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) next month.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices on Tuesday, the acting spokesperson of DP, Ismael Kirya, noted that over the years, there has been cases of exam malpractice which led to withholding of results.

Kirya says in cases of malpractice, UNEB is liable for punishment since they set, type, keep, and move exams to all parts of the country.

“We want to task UNEB to assure us of the safety of these exams. Let’s hope we shall not hear anything related to malpractice or any refusal to release any school’s results because of malpractice,” Kirya said.

He says parents shouldn’t be punished by withholding the results of their children but rather, UNEB should take the blame for failing to safeguard the exams.