The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has asked all head teachers of secondary schools preparing students for the 2024 end-of-cycle examinations to submit the number of senior three students offering the optional subjects in the New Lower Secondary Curriculum (NLSC).

The Ministry of Education rolled out the new lower secondary curriculum and the pioneer students are slated to sit for the new examinations next year.

According to a circular addressed to all heads of centres across the country, the executive director of UNEB, Daniel Odongo says schools are expected to use the template provided by the Board, stressing that the data is required for planning for the assessment of the new lower secondary curriculum.

UNEB last year in conjunction with the National Curriculum Development Centre developed a sample of papers showing what the new exams will look like.