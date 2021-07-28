By Mukhaye Damali

The Uganda National Examinations Board is today set to brief the education minister Janet Museveni on the performance of students who sat for the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education exams.

This comes ahead of the official release of the 2020 UCE results by the ministry on Friday this week.

This is the second set of the national examination results to be released after Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results that were released two weeks ago.

Speaking to KFM, the ministry of education spokesperson, Patrick Muida explains that traditionally, before any results are released, the minister is supposed to be briefed by UNEB on how students have performed.

A total of 333,889 candidates registered for 2020 UCE examinations from 3,935 centres.

Out of these 49.8 percent of the candidates were male and 50.1 per cent were female.

148,135 of the candidates were under Universal Secondary Education (USE) while 185,754 candidates were Non- USE candidates.