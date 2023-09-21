The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) Executive Director, Mr Daniel Odongo, has announced plans to hire 60,000 individuals across the country to monitor the upcoming Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

The announcement was made during a meeting with district, municipalities, and city school inspectors who are responsible for coordinating the administration of PLE.

According to Mr Odongo, PLE is one of the most challenging exams conducted by the board due to the large number of candidates.

“While PLE is conducted over two days, it feels like a month for us due to the vast number of participants.” Mr Odongo said.

PLE is organised and coordinated by district inspectors of schools in collaboration with Uneb. More than 200 district inspectors attended the meeting at Uneb offices in Kyambogo, Kampala, and were given the green light to recruit chief invigilators, invigilators, scouts, and personnel responsible for distributing examination papers to the examination centres.

Mr Odongo explained:“These individuals have a significant role to play because we need to employ at least 60,000 people to handle various tasks during the exams. However, some local governments do not have the funds to facilitate them, hence we have to come in.”