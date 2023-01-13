Parents with children in candidates slated to sit for this year’s national examinations will have to pay extra money after the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) officials revealed that they plan to increase the registration fee.

The increase is intended to cover the swelling high cost of conducting examinations brought about by the high inflation and cost of living in the country.

According to sources in Parliament, UNEB has proposed to increase the registration fee for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) from Shs34,000 to Shs40,000, Uganda Certificate of Education from Shs164,000 to at least Shs190,000 and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) from Shs86,000 to at least Shs230,000 respectively.

The education committee in parliament on Tuesday tasked the Executive Director of UNEB, Mr. Daniel Odongo to explain the information that the examination body intends to increase the registration fee.

In an interview with Odongo, he confirmed that the discussions are before the UNEB board, which will after make a final decision and a proposal will be sent to the minister of education for approval.

However, Mr. Odongo said the registration fee in the country has not been increased for the last seven years.

Mr. Odongo added that the registration fees charged by other countries is quite high compared to Uganda’s.

According to him, the Zimbabwean government is charging PLE USD 30 (Shs110,000), UCE at USD 90 (Shs330,000), and UACE at USD 120 (Shs440,000).