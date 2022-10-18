The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is set to meet officials from the Ministries of Health and Education to lay strategies for managing and preventing the spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) among candidates.

The board yesterday started conducting the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations across the country, including the two districts of Mubende and Kassanda, the epicenter of the Ebola epidemic.

In an interview with KFM, Daniel Odongo said they will hold a meeting later today to discuss how to best manage exams in an epidemic environment.

He adds that although the board has not registered any Ebola case among the candidates, they need to prepare for any eventualities.