By Priscilla Maloba | Monitor

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will release the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exam results tomorrow, Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The results for at least 349, 459 candidates who sat the exams last year will be released at State Lodge, Nakasero at 11am, in a function presided over by the Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni.

“The release of UCE 2023 follows a briefing session by UNEB to the Minister this (Wednesday) morning. A total of 349, 459 candidates registered for the 2023 UCE Examination as compared to 364, 467 in 2022,” UNEB said in a statement. Read more