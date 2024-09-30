The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is expected to release the timetables for the end-of-cycle examinations on Monday. The timetables cover Primary Seven, Senior Four, and Senior Six final exams.

According to Jennifer Kalule, UNEB’s spokesperson, the exams will be conducted between October and November. Senior Four candidates will receive a briefing on October 11 and begin their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams on October 14. This marks a significant shift as it is the first UCE exam under the new lower secondary curriculum.

As a result, Senior Four candidates have only two weeks to prepare for the UCE exams. Ms. Kalule revealed that a total of 300,000 students registered for the UCE exams, along with 10,000 others who will sit for the transitional examinations under the old curriculum.

The new curriculum has created uncertainty among schools, learners, and parents regarding the expectations and potential outcomes of the exams. Schools across the country, particularly those in rural areas, are struggling with limited instructional materials, inconsistencies in grading and assessment guidelines, and concerns about the preparedness of learners for this crucial academic milestone.

Introduced four years ago, the new curriculum aims to shift the focus from rote learning to a more practical, hands-on approach that fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Kalule assured that UNEB has undertaken various activities to prepare for the implementation of competence-based curriculum assessment.