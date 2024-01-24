By Priscilla Maloba

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has officially announced that the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results will be released on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The announcement was made on the board’s official X platform on Wedenesday.

“#PLE2023 results to be released on Thursday, January 25, 2024,” the message reads in part.

According to UNEB, the release of the results follows a successful briefing meeting between the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, and top officials from the Ministry and the board.

“The UNEB team was led by the new UNEB Chairperson, Prof. Celestino Obua, who was flanked by the Executive Director, Mr. Dan N. Odongo. It was also attended by some members of the UNEB Senior Management Team,” the post reads further. Read more