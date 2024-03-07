By Priscilla Maloba

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is today set to release the 2023 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exam results.

According to an announcement made on the Board’s X account, the results will be released by the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni at State House Nakasero at 11 AM.

The first two sets of the end-of-cycle examination results: Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) have already been released.

A total of 110,569 candidates registered for the 2023 exams of which 43 percent (47,227) are female and 57 percent (63,342) are male.