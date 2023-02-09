The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) is today Thursday, February 9 expected to release the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results in a function presided over by the Minister of Education, Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni. This has been confirmed by the UNEB spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule.

This is the second batch of the national examinations to be released by the Minister of Education and UNEB after releasing the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results two weeks ago.

A total of 349,455 candidates, out of which 175,923 (50.3%) of the candidates are males, while 173,522 (49.7%) are females.

Of these, a total of 114,200 (32.7%) of the candidates were funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while 235,245 (77.3%) candidates are non-USE.

Additionally, 51 candidates wrote their examination from Luzira prison while 519 were special needs candidates.