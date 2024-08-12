The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has instructed schools nationwide to display lists of candidates registered for the 2024 national examinations.

The Executive Director of UNEB, Mr. Daniel Odongo says the candidates’ registers should be displayed in a conspicuous place at the school notice boards where the candidates are registered to enable parents to confirm the registration status of the learners.

He asked parents with students studying in schools that do not have UNEB center status to establish where these students have been registered and confirm whether the learner (s) has been registered.

He says that this will avoid unfortunate scenarios where students are discovered unregistered at the start of the examination period, asking parents to report the incident to the examination body if their children paid for registration and are not registered.

“UNEB shall provide an SMS option on the mobile telephone handsets, during the period of display. One will be required to know the full index number of the candidate, go to the SMS option on their handset, type Reg. leave space, put the Index No. and send to 6600,” he said in a statement.