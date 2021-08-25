BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) will next month start hearing malpractice cases of 3,612 withheld results of students and pupils who sat for the national examinations from various schools across the country.

The board withheld 2,220 results of pupils who sat for the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), 1,292 results of students who sat for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and about 100 results of students who sat for the Uganda Advanced certificate of education (UACE).

However, the board has to date not disposed off cases of withheld results of PLE and UCE which were the first set of exams to be released last month.

The Executive Director of Uneb, Dan Odongo in an interview says that the board is set to start the hearing of these cases effective 1st September.

According to Mr Odongo, students who will be found innocent will have their withheld results released and those who will be found guilty will have their results cancelled.

The suspected students are supposed to appear before the Uneb examinations security committee for interrogation.