BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Schools across the county have been put on notice that the 2022 Uganda National Examinations will be set based on the new abridged curriculum that was developed by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC).

The revelation comes a few days after the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) set dates for the registration of all candidates scheduled to sit for this year’s national examination.

The Executive Director of Uneb, Mr Daniel Odongo tells KFM in a telephone interview that the Board sets exams based on the prevailing curriculum, hence they will use the abridged curriculum.

In a separate interview with the State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo yesterday, the Ministry of Education is following the abridged curriculum and reaffirmed that the 2022 exams will be set based on it.

He says that the curriculum has been uploaded on both Uneb and National Council for Higher Education (NCDC) website where schools should access them.

The Chairperson of National Private Education Institutions Association, Hasadu Kirabira said that there is a dilemma between schools in urban areas with the right curriculum and those in rural areas using the wrong one.