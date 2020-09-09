The Uganda National Examination Board has said it is not aware about the intended reopening of any schools and has not set any plan for national examinations.

This comes after the senior presidential adviser on epidemics, Dr Monica Musenero confirmed that the national task force and president Museveni agreed to reopen schools for finalists and candidate classes starting September 20th during their meeting held on September 1 2020.

However, the Uneb executive secretary Daniel Odongo says that they do not have an official communication so they cannot comment on whether Uneb will do exams or not until they receive communication from the president or the minister herself.

At the closure of schools in March by president Museveni due to covid-19 pandemic, the board had not registered candidates which was slated to kick off on April 1.