The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has warned 2023 candidates against all forms of reckless behavior and indiscipline that may cause them to miss exams.

Daniel Odongo, the UNEB Executive Director sounded the warning while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center on Friday, saying there will be no special arrangement made for culprits.

During last year’s examinations, 27 primary seven candidates from St Catherine Primary School in Kisiita sub-county in Kakumiro district missed their mathematics paper for arriving late at the centre.

After interventions by top government officials, UNEB was forced to organize for them a separate paper which they later sat.

However, Odongo says this time, such behavior will not be tolerated

“We do not want to create an impression that one can carelessly miss an examination and the Board will organize another examination paper. We don’t want to create that kind of impression,” Odongo said on Friday.

The first set of the 2023 national exams begins today with briefing of Senior Four candidates.