By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has withheld Primary Leaving Examination results for 2,220 candidates pending completion of investigations into allegations of examination malpractice.

The largest numbers of withheld results are from districts in the Rwenzori region, especially Bundibugyo and Kasese.

Releasing the 2020 PLE exams at State House Entebbe afternoon, the UNEB Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo said schools whose results are withheld will be notified through their District Inspectors of Schools.

He adds that all candidates whose results have been withheld will be accorded a fair hearing by the Board’s Examinations Security Committee.

Odongo explains that when the hearings are concluded, the Board will publish in the media, a list of schools and districts from which results will have been cancelled.

He also says security operatives arrested some distributors in the districts of Nakasongola, and the Greater Masaka areas who were entrusted with delivering the examination papers to examination centres, but tried to access the contents of the consignments during transportation.

A total of 513,091 candidates sat for the 2020 PLE exams, 53% of these being male while 47 were female.