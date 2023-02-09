Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Thursday said it had withheld 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results of at least 1,035 candidates due to examination malpractice.

“A total of 1,035 results will be withheld in accordance with Section 5 (2) (b) of the UNEB Act No 1 of 2021. The number of results to be withheld has been reducing steadily at this level,” the board’s executive director, Dan N. Odongo said while releasing the 2022 senior four results at State Lodge in Nakasero.