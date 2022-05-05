By Ritah Kemigisa

UNESCO Chief of Education for Sustainable Development is calling for the transformation of global education to address the climate crisis.

In an exclusive interview with NET ZERO, Alexander Leicht says Climate Change is the biggest threat modern humans have ever faced.

Climate education for all students is a crucial strategy in tackling our environmental crisis stressing the urgent need for climate change to be “a core curriculum in schools across the world.

He also emphasizes the need for a multidisciplinary cross-curriculum integration of climate change and sustainability that teaches students how to become climate activists who can engage in the political process to push for better legislation.

NET ZERO is an acclaimed new video and podcast series that features 24 young climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement, in association with Planet Classroom, who ask global environmental thought leaders the key questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges since their commitments at COP26.

While Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts.