The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has called for more innovative approaches to eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Uganda.

Despite several government interventions and partners, FGM is still practiced in Uganda though the national prevalence seems low now at 0.3%, the prevalence in practicing communities is still high with an average of 26.6% while in some sub-counties it is at 50%.

According to UNFPA country representative, Dr. Mary Atieno, there’s need to come up with different approaches adding to the prevailing laws to fight this practice.

Her remarks come at a time when government last week launched Phase IV of the joint programme to tackle FGM.

It outlines bold, specific actions that will be delivered through strategic partnerships, innovations, coalitions, and movements built for impactful results while ensuring no one is left behind to achieve the promise of ending FGM by 2030.

The programme is focusing on Eastern Uganda in the six districts of Kween, Bukwo, Kapchorwa, Morroto, Nakapiripiriti, and Amudat which are the leading FGM-practicing districts.