By Ivan Ssenabulya

UNFPA-Uganda have donated 2 type B ambulances to benefit Lamwo and Kamwenge Districts, procured by with funding from the government of Japan.

The Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng received the ambulances, and expressed optimism to enhance emergency health services.

She said that will be regionally coordinated by Gulu and Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospitals.

They also procured and handed over 2,342 manual vacuum aspiration kits to support quality post abortion care.

The minister said that kits will be availed to health facilities upon request.