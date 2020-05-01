By Stephen Otage

The United Nations Population Fund has advised Ugandans to take all possible precautions to avoid unwanted pregnancies during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

The advice was given by Alain Sibenaler the UNFPA country representative while receiving Shs 2.5 billion cash donation from the Royal Danish Embassy, to support their sexual and reproductive health and rights programming in Northern Uganda and West Nile.

Sibenaler says even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the country was facing a 30 per cent unmet need for family planning services and the lockdown has denied many Ugandans access to these services.

While handing over the donation, Nicolaj Hejberg Petersen the Danish Ambassador to Uganda said the additional grant is to enable UNFPA to continue providing some of its critical sexual and reproductive health services that have been challenged by COVID-19 and can be done in a safer and more protective way.