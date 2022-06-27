By Benjamin Jumbe

The United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR has expressed support for the government’s plan to create new refugee settlements in the country.

This comes as the country struggles to handle the influx of new arrivals from the democratic republic of Congo.

The UNHCR country representative Joel Boutroue agrees that the increasing number of asylum seekers is putting pressure on the existing settlements and affecting the current resettlement model.

He however says for this to be achieved, the international community and donors need to come through and support the efforts with funding.

The country has registered over 63,000 new arrivals of refugees in the first half of the year with the number expected to hit 100,000 by end of the year.