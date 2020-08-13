The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has offered a variety of Protection Equipment to police.

At a scientific function held at Police Headquarters, in Naguru, Deborah Gasana Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF implored police to continue utilizing Children Diversion Guidelines for child petty offences.

The function was presided over by the police chief political commissar AIGP Asan Kasingye who applauded UNICEF for the continued support to Uganda Police Force in ensuring protection of Rights of Children.

He noted that the personal protection equipment will help guard both the officers and members of the public against the Coronavirus as the countries now registers community virus cases.