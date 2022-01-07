By Moses Ndhaye

As schools prepare to reopen next week, the United Kingdom and Ireland have partnered with UNICEF to support safe reopening.

According to UNICEF, the support will focus on school-based surveillance for early identification, reporting, and management of emerging COVID-19 cases in primary schools.

According to the communication specialist at UNICEF, Catherine Ntabadde the UK government has provided approximately Shs2.1 billion shillings to run the project and an additional Shs7. 2 billion shillings.

The Money will also be used to conduct, mental health and psychosocial (MHPSS) wellbeing training to support teachers and children in secondary schools with over 40,000 schools to benefit.

Getting children back into school and learning is a priority for all three partners and this support comes at a critical time to support Uganda in its recovery.