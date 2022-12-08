Public Sector workers unions in Mbale city have asked government to set a special levy on companies which manufacture items with complex and hazardous waste so that the funds can be used to support cities in proper waste management.

The call has been made by unions led by Dr. Everlyne Aketch, the sub-regional secretary at Public Services International, a Global Union Federation of over 700 trade unions with representation of workers in over 150 countries.

Aketch argues that companies that produce plastic bottles, polythene bags, and other waste materials that are environmentally unfriendly should pay the tax and the money passed over to new cities

They have also asked government to come up with a national policy on waste management and to enforce a ban on polythene bags below 30 microns.