By Damali Mukhaye

Universities have expressed their readiness to reopen if the government gives them a green light.

This comes ahead of today’s meeting between President Museveni and the National Covid task force which proposed on Tuesday that reopening be done in a phased manner starting with tertiary institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Prof Celestino Obua says the University already has students offering health-related courses on Campus so they are ready to receive more if the government gives them a green light.

He adds that they have vaccinated all the students who reported last month, asking the government to provide them with more vaccines to cater for those expected to return on campus soon.

Meanwhile, the Vice-chancellor of Kyambogo University Prof Eli Katunguka says the University Senate has been meeting regularly to come up with a program for reopening, dates shall simply be filled into the program once government releases them.

Meanwhile, the proposal to reopen for only tertiary Institutions did not come as good news to private school owners who are currently struggling with bank loans and had their hopes high for reopening before the end of the year.