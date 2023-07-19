The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) is concerned about reports that universities are withholding transcripts of students who studied on government loan scheme.

This was after government delayed remitting tuition for the students as per the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, UPC spokesperson, Sharon Oyat said much as they feel for universities on government’s failure to remit the funds in time, it is not proper to target the direct beneficiaries to recover funds.

She noted that the beneficiaries of the loan scheme are students from vulnerable families who are unable to finance their education.

UPC is advising the government and public universities to work out modalities without affecting students and explore ways of temporarily employing such categories of graduates for loan servicing purposes.