By Damali Mukhaye

Most universities across the country are confused about how to progress with online teaching because their students were in the middle of end of semester examinations.

The Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said that most of their students had started doing exams, hence they have to halt the exams until the lockdown is lifted.

Similarly, the Vice-Chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Prof Celestino Obua said they were left with one week to complete exams but everything has come to a standstill.

The Vice-Chancellor of Gulu University, Prof George Openjuru also says the lockdown found them in the middle of end of semester exams and there is nothing they can do.