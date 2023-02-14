By Kevin Githuku

The Ministry of Education has resounded the call on Uganda’s youth to embrace vocational training and create jobs that address societal challenges.

The latest call has been made by the Commissioner for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Loy Abaine Muhwezi while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre earlier today.

Muhwezi has particularly encouraged graduates who find it difficult to get jobs aligned to the courses they undertook, to enroll for these vocational courses to help them acquire new skills that can keep them preoccupied.