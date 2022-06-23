The academic staff of public universities in Uganda have picked a leaf from the arts teachers and resolved to resume their industrial action over salary enhancement.
In a June 17 letter, which was copied to the ministries of Education, Public Service, Finance, Gender and the Parliament, among others, the academic staff through their umbrella, Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities in Uganda (FASPU), said they would lay down their tools unless their salary is enhanced.
“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that the joint meeting between FASPU executive and chairpersons of the Council that was held on March 29, 2021 only suspended our industrial action. We notify you that all academic staff in public universities will resume their industrial strike if salary enhancement to the agreed targets is not addressed in the Financial Year 2022/2023,” the statement read.
