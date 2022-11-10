Police in Bushenyi district are investigating circumstances under which the lifeless body of Suzan Kyatuhaire, 23, a student from Valley University was allegedly dumped on a veranda.

Marcial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi region police spokesperson says it is alleged that the deceased, who has been residing in Kitookye cell, central division in Bushenyi municipality was yesterday seen in the town (Bushenyi) at around 8 pm.

However, at around midnight one of her neighbours reportedly found her shoes and keys at the gate. More details indicate that as other neighbors searched around, they found her naked body on the veranda.

Police say using canine dogs, they have managed to track down one suspect who has been arrested to help in investigations.

Tumusiime says the body has been taken to KIU Teaching Hospital for postmortem as inquiries continue.