The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has revealed that the January rainfall outlook indicates that most parts of the country are likely to experience dry and sunny spells with hazy conditions.

However, occasional rainfall is expected in areas of South Western, parts of the Lake Victoria basin and Western region.

According to the climate outlook for January 2024 and rainfall performance for December 2023 over Uganda, warm day temperatures are expected to prevail during the forecast period.

The outlook further revealed that during the month of December 2023, most parts of the Country received near-normal to above-normal rains and associated impacts.

“However, areas around the Kigezi sub-region are expected to experience wetter conditions, while the areas around the Lake Victoria and Kyoga basins and western parts of the country are likely to experience occasional rainfall,” the Authority said in a statement