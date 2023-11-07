The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has warned that the entire country is likely to experience enhanced rains throughout November.

This is with the exception of Karamoja subregion which is expected to receive moderate rainfall conditions.

According to UNMA, the climate outlook for November 2023, and a review of rainfall performance for October of the same year predict enhanced rainfall conditions in most parts of northwestern, central, and eastern Uganda.

The November outlook indicates that the month will be wet and associated with peak rainfall across the country with increased probabilities expected in areas around Lake Victoria, Central, South Western, Mt Elgon, and Kyoga basin extending to West Nile.

“November is when we normally get the peak of the rain and as our update indicates, we are going to have rains in most parts of the country and these rains will be enhanced, meaning these rains will be above normal while the rest of the country will receive moderate rain,” Lillian Nkwenge, the Authority’s principal public relations officer explains.