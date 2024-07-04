By Winfred Watenya

The second consignment of 80,000 metric tons of diesel from Kuwait is expected to arrive at Mombasa Port today.

The first fuel-laden ship arrived yesterday as the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) implemented the sole importation of petroleum (fuel) mandate.

The two ships’ consignment is the maiden delivery as UNOC implements the sole importation mandate. The first ship arrived from Jebel-Ali, UAE with 58,000 metric tons of petrol.

Following the Petroleum Supply (Amendment) Act, 2023, UNOC is now responsible for importation of all petroleum products (fuel) thereafter supplied to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

According to Tony Otoa, the company’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, the fuel will be discharged into the Kenya Pipeline Company infrastructure, delivering it to Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru in Kenya.

Fuel tankers will thereafter deliver it to Uganda and should be available next week.

“UNOC is working with Oil Marketing Companies, which will routinely forward their demand by placing orders. The relationship between UNOC & OMCs is facilitated by Supply and Purchase Agreements”, said Mr Otoa in a press statement.

“UNOC is additionally working with its partner to ensure the availability of buffer stocks to be used in case of supply disruptions. Regular supply is expected to lead to stability in the market. UNOC will continue to ensure supplies via Tanzania as an alternative route”, he added.

UNOC is a limited liability company wholly owned by the Government of Uganda mandated to handle the State’s commercial interests in the petroleum sub-sector and to ensure that the resource is exploited in a sustainable manner.