By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda national roads authority has advised road users intending to use Kampala-Masaka Highway to use the Mpigi-Kanoni-Sembabule-Villa Maria-Masaka road as an alternative.

A statement from the authority issued this morning says their team is urgently responding to the failed and slippery section at Lwera.

Motorists traveling for the Easter holiday have since been stuck in heavy traffic after the road section in Lwera wetland collapsed between Mpigi and Kalungu districts.

The road collapsed Wednesdayfollowing a culvert failure at Lwera.

Ugandans took to social media this morning to express disappointment with the authority for failing to completely repair this section of the road.

Pictures on social media show trucks stuck hence paralyzing traffic.