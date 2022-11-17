The executive director of the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), Ms Allen Kagina, has told lawmakers that her entity is struggling to clear a debt of more than Shs140b.

Appearing before Parliament’s committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), which is investigating the findings of the 2020/2021 Auditor General report, Ms Kagina said the Authority is yet to pay several project affected persons.