

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has deployed its maintenance team in Kasese.

This is after River Ihubiriha that borders Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo burst its banks following a heavy downpour affecting the Mpondwe border bridge.

The authority’s media relations manager Allan Ssempebwa says the Mpondwe border is currently cut off for both motorists and pedestrians.

He says the team is to assess the extent of damage so as to guide on intervention measures as water levels subside.

UNRA now advises road users to take extra precaution to avoid possible accidents.

Atleast 8 people died yesterday as a result of the flash floods and the Uganda Redcross Kasese Branch response team is on the ground to support the affected families