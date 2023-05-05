By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has dispatched a team of road experts to Kisoro to examine and supervise the rehabilitation works at Kaara village in Hamurwa Town Council in Rubanda district where the main tarmac road from Kabale to Kisoro curved in following days of heavy rains.

According to the authority’s Media Relations Manager, Allan Ssempebwa, mobilisation for the necessary equipment is also ongoing to enable emergency works to commence on the affected section.

He however says even in other areas such as Kasese, Bundibugyo, and Lwera along Masaka road among others, interventions have also started to ensure that connectivity is not affected.

“We are on ground, our teams have already gone to the site mobilizing necessary equipment to try and restore that section. We’ll be intervening by way of emergency work to ensure that we ressrore this section of the road, ‘