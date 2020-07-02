The Uganda National Road Authority have dismissed claims that it has started charging passengers using Kampala-Entebbe Express High way.

Reports have been circulating since morning that all those who would wish to use this road should carry some money since the toll gate collections had kicked off.

However on their twitter handle, the public should disregard rumors circulating that they have started collection of Toll fees to allow access onto the Kampala—Entebbe Expressway.

Unra says that official communication will be made to this effect once the ongoing Tolling preparations are concluded.

This road whose construction started in 2012 was opened to traffic in June 2018 and to-date, it is still being used by passengers for free.