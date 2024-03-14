The committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and Enterprises (COSASE) has faulted Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) over the delayed compensation of project-affected persons.

Officials from the Authority led by the director of roads and bridges Mr Samuel Muhoozi, were appearing before the Committee to respond to the Auditor General’s queries for the last financial year.

The Auditor General in his report noted that about 28,960.87 acres from 172,608 persons had been acquired by the authority at the cost of Shs3.2 trillion but only Shs2.4 trillion had been paid.

In response, Muhoozi told the committee that the delay in compensation was due to limited funds.

“We take long to pay because we can’t access resources, that is the challenge which I think you should also help us on,” said Mr Muhoozi.