The Uganda National Roads Authority has given a two-week ultimatum to taxi drivers that have set illegal stages along the Northern Bypass to vacate.

In a press statement, UNRA officials say they have noted increased traffic congestion caused by unauthorized taxi stages created along some sections of the Kampala Northern Bypass.

The statement adds that these illegal stages have reduced the size of the road surface available to traffic hence resulting into avoidable and unnecessary congestion along these sections.

It is against this background that all taxis have been given up to 18 August 2020 to relocate to designated stages, warning that after this date, the authority will conduct enforcement operations to clear all these taxi stages.