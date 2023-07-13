Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has revealed that after a crisis meeting held to discuss road safety in the country, the Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA) has immediately availed about eight vehicles to rid the roads of abandoned/brokedown vehicles.

Another key resolution has been for the Ministry of Works and Transport to in a month’s time, table regulations operationalizing sections 57, 58, and 59 of the Road Act 2019 that regard towing off the road abandoned vehicles.

She made the remarks as she chaired today’s plenary session.

“UNRA has immediately offered at least eight tow vehicles to tow the abandoned vehicles on the roads. The Ministry of Works and Transport must expedite the development of regulations to operationalise the Road Act, 2019< Among said.

The meeting, which was held at the Speakers Chambers, was attended by among others; officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport, Uganda Police Force, Uganda National Roads Authority, and Members of Parliament.

It follows numerous road crashes that have claimed the lives of several people in the recent past including prominent businessman Apollo Nyegamehe commonly known as Aponye and a Link bus driver.