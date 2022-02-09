By Ivan Ssenabulya

Uganda National Roads Authority has assured proper management plan of traffic amid, the ongoing renovation of the Namboole national stadium.

Works at Namboole stadium started last week by the UPDF Engineering Department, who closed roads around it causing the heavy traffic jam.

The jam is noted in Banda, Kireka, Bweyogerere and the surroundings, being attributed to the closure of alternative routes aournd the stadium.

Speaking to KFM, the authorities’ spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa, said assured that are yet to engage stakeholders to develop a proper traffic management plan.