The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has reported a surge in daily traffic along Entebbe Expressway.

According to new figures, daily traffic volumes have reached 26,811 vehicles daily, compared to 23,782 in October last year.

The increase is partly attributed to improved lighting on the Expressway and the availability of 24/7 incident management and patrol services.

In an interview with KFM on Monday, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, Manager of Media Relations at UNRA, stated that the number of people injured in crashes has also dropped significantly, from 114 to 55 over the past six months, compared to the same period last year.

“We usually conduct a monthly inspection of the Kampala Expressway to check on the operation and maintenance services of the operator to ensure that the road is maintained on a daily basis and incidents are handled and resolved,” Mr Ssempebwa said.