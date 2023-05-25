The Uganda National Roads Authority has set up a temporary pedestrian crossing at River Katonga to ensure safe passage for pilgrims.

At least 75 pilgrims from Kakoma parish in Isingiro district have since been left stranded in Kalungu following the collapse of River Katonga bridge on the Kampala-Masaka highway.

After walking for over 220 kilometers, the pilgrims who had pitched camp at Lukaya had expressed no intention of making their way to the alternative route of using the Ssembabule-Mpigi road.

However, the latest update is that foot pilgrims can now cross River Katonga.

Speaking to KFM, Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA media relations manager said the temporary provision is strictly for pilgrims from Masaka to Kampala.

He says the pedestrian crossing will also be available on their return journey after Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3.

“At the moment, what we have just done on-site is set up a temporary pedestrian crossing at Katonga to ensure safe passage for the pilgrims. This is only for this period of time, and it is only available to pilgrims heading from Masaka further to Kampala,” Ssempebwa told KFM.

Meanwhile, Ssempebwa assured that rehabilitation works to restore the bridge will be done in less than three weeks.