The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has commenced preparations to remove all abandoned and broken-down vehicles along the national highways.

The authority says these vehicles pose safety hazards along the roads and that their removal will be done at the cost of the owners.

Speaking to KFM, the authority’s media relations manager, Allan Ssempebwa urged motorists to start making the necessary arrangements to ensure that broken-down vehicles are removed from the road within a period of two hours for urban areas and six hours for rural areas whenever incidents happen on the road.

He says details about commencement to enforce compliance will be communicated soon.