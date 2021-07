By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda National Roads Authority is today set to re-open the Kiryandongo—Apac Districts ferry route.

The authority last week announced temporary closure of the route after the Masindi Port Ferry which connects the two districts experienced a technical glitch on July 15.

UNRA’s media relations manager Allan Ssempebwa says the sea trials for Masindi Port ferry were conducted yesterday.

He adds that following the successful trial, all is now set for the re-opening of the route.