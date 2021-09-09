By Moses Ndhaye

The government says over Shs120 bn will be paid to the contracted French company for the management of the road toll and maintenance of the Entebbe Expressway for the next five years.

This has been revealed by the executive director for the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Allen Kagina while releasing the authority’s annual performance report 2020/21. She says the money will come from the consolidated fund.

The French firm, Egis Roads Operation has already started the installation of lights, but the government has not yet determined the levy for motorists who use the road.

Meanwhile, Kagina says out of the 400 kilometres of paved roads targeted in the financial year 2020/21 they only managed to cover 331 kilometres.

She attributed the failure to cover 100% of the targeted kilometers to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the financial year in question, the government allocated a budget of 3.9 trillion shillings to run the projects of the Authority.